Navajo Times | Cindy Yurth Chinle High School grad Matthew Nez gets a proud bear hug from his father, Vernon Nez, after Saturday’s commencement in the Wildcat Den. Matthew plans to attend Diné College.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

A Rock Point High graduate walks off the stage as the Navajo Nation flag blows in the wind on Saturday in Rock Point.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

Guest speaker Buu Van Nygren, left, a candidate for vice president in last year’s election, begins his speech at the To”Hajiilee High graduation on Saturday.