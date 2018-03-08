UFOs and more at NN Science Fair

CHURCH ROCK N.M.

“It flies with no moving parts or no jets,” said Shawndiin McCray about his science fair project.

SLIDESHOW: Scenes from the science fair Select any image to launch the slideshow: Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Alyssa Charley was the overall grand champion for the high school (9th -12th grade) division at the Navajo Nation Science Fair last Thursday at Church Rock, N.M. Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Sixth-grader Kirsten Honahni from Tuba City Boarding School was named the overall grand champion winner for this year’s Navajo Nation Science Fair elementary division on Feb. 28. Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Alesia Nez, sophomore at Navajo Preparatory High School, stands by her science fair project titled, “Solar Water Heater” at the Navajo Nation Science Fair in Church Rock, N.M. Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Aaliyah Dooline from Ganado Intermediate School holds a crate full of firewood next to her science fair board at the Navajo Nation Science Fair on Feb. 28 in Church Rock, N.M. She researched which type of local firewood burns the longest. Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Tséhootsooí Diné Bi’ólta’ sixth-grader Jade Foster places her science board back on the table after lunch during the Navajo Nation Science Fair last Wednesday. Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Lucas Edgewater demonstrates how a hydro-powered turbine produces more energy than a wind-powered turbine for his science fair project last Thursday at the Navajo Nation Science Fair in Church Rock, N.M. Edgewater is a freshman at Ganado High School.

The Ganado High School student created an “ionocraft” that is reminiscent of a UFO, he said. “It flies by using protons and electrons,” he said. “From the copper wire, the negative side, and the aluminum foil is the positive. The way it flies is that it trades electrons and it makes a power called ionic wind.”

The ionocraft was made of wooden stilts, aluminum foil and copper wires. McCray, who is in the 10th grade, would then attach either a car or truck battery to the two different ionocraft designs he used for his project. One was a common triangular design he found online that was smaller and lighter than the design he created himself.

He called his original ionocraft design “The Jellyfish” because it looks similar to the aquatic animal. However, this craft was too large and heavy for it to work better than the smaller, commonly used design. Both designs floated but the smaller one worked way better, he said. “How can we make a (flying object) that does not use any fossil fuels or any power besides a battery?” the young scientist questioned. “It’s a challenge.”

The reason McCray wanted to do this particular project is because he wants to work toward creating aircraft that have a smaller carbon footprint. “It’ll help limit gas emissions and help save the environment,” he said. “A lot of gas emissions are caused by jets.” This project is going to be part of a much larger project on aircrafts he is planning to do next year for the science fair.

