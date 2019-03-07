Select Page

Which clan has best memory?

Posted by | Mar 7, 2019 | |

Which clan has best memory?

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
First-grader Grady Begay proudly presents his project at this year’s Navajo Nation Science Fair on Feb. 26. Curious about the brain, Begay tested which Navajo clan has better memory using flash cards and a timer. His results showed that the clans listed under Group 1 (Kinyaa’áanii/ Dzilt’aadí/ ‘Azee ‘tsoh dine’é/ Tazhii dine’é/ Bit’ahnii/Halgai dine’é/Shash dine’é/Naadaa’ dine’é) of the clan chart were top scorers in memorizing flash cards in his study.

Navajo Nation Science Fair showcases youth projects

CHURCH ROCK, N.M.

Grady Begay, a first-grader from Tuba City, set out on a mission to discover which Navajo clan group has the best memory.

His question was “Does clan affect memory?” “My hypothesis is, I think Group One has better memory because my first clan is Kinyaa’áanii,” Grady said. Grady spent around 40 hours giving memory tests to four people from each clan group. There are nine major clan groups. Group nine had the second highest score and group five had the third highest score.

Who has the worst memory according to this study? Clan relationship Group Three, which includes Tódích’íi’nii.

“I went to culture class and I wanted to learn more about the clans,” he said. “I told my mom I wanted to do a science fair project like this.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Kentucky could make it a crime to 'dox' minors

Navajo Nation president says no to snow emergency funds

Panel passes bills aimed at possible Keystone XL protests

Haskell university will seek new president

Today in Arizona History

Pine Ridge man pleads guilty in reservation slaying

Oregon seeks participants in summer food program

New Mexico education reforms win Senate, House endorsements

Another tribe challenges North Dakota voter ID requirement

Army Corps approves $2 billion Arizona copper mine project

1

South Dakota nonprofit to document combat nurse's life

Drug companies want Oklahoma trial delayed in opioid case

Lawmakers mull eagle feathers, plumes at graduations

Arkansas governor backs removing Confederate link to flag

Enbridge delays Line 3 pipeline opening in Minnesota by year

Legislature to debate industrial hemp, guns in the Capitol

Ponca Tribe fighting 2 states and a city to keep new casino

Bills on Nevada water officer powers draw critics to hearing

Vienna to take state grant money to build amphitheater

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair and Windy

54.0 F (12.2 C)
Dewpoint: 28.0 F (-2.2 C)
Humidity: 37%
Wind: from the Southwest at 27.6 gusting to 35.7 MPH (24 gusting to 31 KT)
Pressure: 30.04

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT