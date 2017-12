On Oct. 30, Police Officer Alphonso Haven came to the rescue of a Montana World War II veteran that was locked out of his van in Many Farms, Arizona. Officer Alphonso is talented, friendly and modest. The Navajo Nation should be proud of such a fine officer.

Steve Hicks

White Sulphur Springs, Mont.

