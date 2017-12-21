Farmington pinning high hopes on Norberto

FARMINGTON

The wrestling season just started, but Dante Norberto already sees himself winning a state title.

The Farmington junior heavyweight wrestler went 5-0 at the Piedra Vista High School Panther Classic tournament over the weekend, adding to his 12-1 record going into the tournament.

His favorable record so far this season and a state runner-up finish last season, not to mention his top opponent having graduated last season, has him thinking about his chances at a state title.

“I think since he’s graduated, I have a chance to get a state championship this year if I push myself,” Norberto said. “I just need to do more cardio, my running, more technique, and with the help from my coaches.”

Norberto finished at the top of his weight class with two pins, two decisions, and one forfeit.

He also helped the team to a second-place finish in the gold bracket of the tournament. Host team Piedra Vista varsity finished in first.

His recent success was something he had to work at.

While many wrestlers start rolling around on mats as children, Norberto only picked up wrestling about three years ago.

“I didn’t know what it was. I just wanted to see what it was so I tried it and I liked it,” Norberto said. “I like the sportsmanship, the mentality that we’re pushing each other, working with each other, that we’re creating a bond.”

Norberto wrestled for Farmington’s varsity team as a freshman, coached by Farmington head coach Jesus Mendoza.

Mendoza said he has grown tremendously since he first started wrestling for him.

“When I first started coaching him, Dante, he was real shy, real humble, real quiet, just kind of lived in his own little world,” he said. “As he’s evolved with the team he’s made a lot of great friends. He’s grown on us actually and he’s just become an athletic and fun kid to be around and to coach.”

