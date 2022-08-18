Letters | For a proper understanding of Blessing Way

I just would like to express some basic information about being a Diné Blessing Way chanter to all that reads the Navajo Times. I am doing this so there will be some proper understanding about the Blessing Way Ceremony, which I am blessed with.

I am highlighting my learning process the best I can, so I won’t be taking huge spaces.

The traditional ordination of my Diné Blessing Way is naadą́ą ałt’ah náályá Hózhǫ́ǫ́jí.

In the late 1980s to mid-1990s, I learned the basic two days of this Hózhǫ́ǫ́jí ceremony. In the early part of the 1990s, I was supported by my late teacher (he passed on at 103 years old) that I was ready to perform the basic naadą́ą ałt’ah náályá Hózhǫ́ǫ́jí.

I just want my people and leaders to know that it’s not an overnight learning process in being gifted with Diné Blessing Way.

It took me about another three years learning the advance Hózhǫ́ǫ́jí from my teacher. This involved Blessing Way prayers of long duration. It involved sacred medicine bundle and other special scared ceremonies, which I seen restores healing and harmony of an individual.

From beginning of my learning Hózhǫ́ǫ́jí, I had this desire and want from within me to learn Hózhǫ́ǫ́jí. I kept hearing the Blessing Way songs, prayers and counsel I received from my teacher after he performed a Blessing Way for me. I was craving for more songs and prayers.

Personally, before my Blessing Way Ceremony, I was going through hardship of sorts. I was trying hard to mend my evil ways. I had strayed from being a just father to my children and I strayed from being faithful to my lovely wife. I was having nightmares constantly.

One night I found myself about half a mile from the house rubbing my back against a boulder trying to get away. I dreamt I was captured by the Viet Cong. This was due to being a rifleman in the U.S. Marine Corps and served a tour in Viet Nam in 1968 to 1970. Yes, I had plenty of stickers in my feet and was naked.

This scared my late spouse (she left me for her spirit world about seven months ago). Her and relatives of mine planned a sacred Enemy Way Ceremony and later completed my healing ceremony with a Blessing Way. My teacher to be retained.

These ceremonies restored me as a caring person. I was forgiven of my evil ways by my late spouse and I was embraced by my children. Many blessings started happening to my family and I. Thus, I started learning the Diné Blessing Way.

My desire was to learn Blessing Way. I learned to take time to listen to my people’s problems along with my teacher. It is still so. I select proper prayers, songs and counsel from listening to my people’s problems. And I accept what offering they make for blessing.

I maintained all my respect to my Blessing Way bundle continuously with my tádídíín, prayers, with white and yellow corn and with my natural tobacco. The sacred elements in my Blessing Way medicine bundle is in divine state of holiness and it requires this respect. It maintains its own given power and guarded by its sacred natural and universal laws.

There is many more that I can share with you about being a Hózhǫ́ǫ́jí medicine man. I welcome you to my home or call (505-860-8095) if you have any questions or concerns.

I live in Borrego Pass, New Mexico. Always be in blessing ways.

Richard Anderson

Crownpoint, N.M.