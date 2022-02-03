Letters | Háájí Hardship checks?

One, two, three, four weeks — where’s the Hardship checks of $432 for the senior citizens?

It’s been four weeks since the legislation was signed into law by President Jonathan Nez.

I might have praised the tribal officials from the executive and legislative branches for working diligently together on the legislation. The senior citizens continue to suffer due to the tribal controller’s inaction.

We have suffered long and do not deserve more hardship. Stop messing around and move forward with the Hardship checks for the senior citizens and the other $2,000 for eligible adults.

On Friday, Jan. 28, a known older man came on the air during KNDN’s noon hour “Diné Speaks” to express his concerns about how the tribal leaders are rudely mistreating the senior citizens by lying to them about the Hardship payments.

His point was tribal leaders shouldn’t be making promises they can’t back up, and it’s been nothing but lies.

I thought he hit the nail on the head loud and clear. It’s time to process the checks without further ado or hire new people who will do the job without complaining.

If the task of getting the checks printed was foreseen as an enormous task, why wasn’t an outside firm considered printing the checks?

There has been ample time to contract with an outside firm that can perform that function like it was done last year.

Given the above, I urge the controller to get on the ball and start processing the Hardship checks without further ado.

Vern Charleston

Farmington, N.M.

We’re only in year 1 of Biden-Harris

For years, the Navajo Nation has pushed for serious federal investment in our infrastructure, and just one year into this administration, President Biden and Vice President Harris have already funded projects to invest in our transportation, water systems, technology, sanitation infrastructure, climate resiliency, and so much more.

They have also provided the largest investment in Indian Country in history — providing $30 billion for tribes from the American Rescue Plan and $13 billion for tribes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

Modernization of our water systems is crucial for our future. Water is life, we’ve heard and said this phrase many times. Now, we have real investments that will ensure our communities have access to safe, reliable drinking water.

With the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, President Biden and Vice President Harris are helping our nation and many other tribal nations improve and build upon our infrastructure projects.

On top of this, the legislation also provides a direct investment of $65.7 million for the reconstruction of the Little Colorado River levee — a crucial water source that residents of Winslow and the Navajo Nation rely on.

With President Biden and Vice President Harris leading, tribal communities once again have a true partner in the White House. The administration is delivering much-needed funding to keep our people safe and fight this virus. Now the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will allow us to build for the future.

The good news is this is only year one of this administration, and they are not done yet. The Biden-Harris administration is fighting for Indian Country.

We, as Navajo-Native voters, delivered a win for the Democrats in 2020, and now in year one, Democrats are delivering. We still have voting rights legislation to work on, and we know this is a generational fight. Thankfully, Navajo Nation and many tribes know how to play the long game, and we’ve been doing it for centuries.

Get registered to vote, keep making your voices heard, keep voting, and stay involved. Ahéhee.

Jaynie Parrish

Kayenta, Ariz.

Blessed with generosity, kindness

St. Michaels Association for Special Education serves the disadvantaged, developmentally challenged and autistic students and members.

The board of directors, directors, managers and supervisors are extremely pleased and proud of the direct-care staff for their services to the clients. The performance of the staff has been above reproach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students and staff of SMASE have been extremely blessed this academic year by the generosity and kindness of several organizations and individuals. SMASE is very humbled by these gestures, and we would like to publicly thank the following entities for blessing our students and members this school year.

Office of the President/Vice President: PPEs, food, and Christmas gifts for the students/members.

Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker: Christmas gifts personally delivered and distributed to each student and member.

Navajo Nation EPA Department: Inaugural Christmas Tree Angels Project (gifts specifically tagged and delivered to each student/member).

Office of Miss Navajo Nation: PPEs delivered to SMASE by the former Miss Navajo Nation, Shaandiin Parrish. She was joined by the 2021-2022 Miss Navajo Nation contestants.

Office of Miss Navajo Nation: Miss Navajo Nation, Niagara Rockbridge, brought Christmas gifts and PPEs.

Navajo United Way: Thanksgiving turkeys to the group homes.

Navajo Nation Health Command Operations Center: Office furniture, cots, PPEs, conference chairs, shelving units, face shields, gowns, and other items.

ANA — Philadelphia, Pa.: Shipped new jackets to every student and member plus personal items such as diapers, wipes, Depends, Chux, et cetera. Donors also made blankets, wheelchair caddies, hand warmers, caps, and other essential items.

SMASE is very fortunate to have these organizations play a vital role in providing quality items to the students/members. With the personal deliveries, the members showed joy and happiness for the gifts; the supervisors appreciated the PPEs and related products to maintain a safe environment for the members, students, and the entire staff.

A very heartfelt thank you from SMASE for contributing to the students/members. Just to see their expression of joy and excitement makes a difference. You have touched the hearts of all the individuals. They truly were thrilled and joyful, and in their way, they are grateful.

With your sharing and giving, you have worthwhile projects benefiting the Navajo population, not only for SMASE, but other organizations on the Navajo Nation benefit from its services and sharing.

Rita Hubbell

St. Michaels Association for Special Education

St. Michaels, Ariz.