Letters: We need water, not ranch with bison

Ya’at’eeh. I am an avid reader of the Navajo Times for many years. One story in the Dec. 21 edition, “Coffee in half the time: Nonprofit working to install running water in Baca-Prewitt area,” has caught my attention, and has enabled me to write an editorial note.

In this article, DigDeep, a human rights organization, reported they have 238 homes on their list in need of water or electricity. This organization takes donations to cover the cost of the materials need for their project. I am beyond appreciative of DigDeep organization for their time and efforts. What gets me is why do our Navajo Nation leaders make hasty decisions to purchase 16,379 acres of land in Colorado (195 miles south of Denver, to be exact) for $23 million while our Navajo people wait their whole lives to get the basic necessities such as running water?

According to several articles, this land purchase comes with 300 head of bison. With $39,500 property tax to be paid every year, how much more money will be spent to care for these bison?

Just like all other land purchases, this comes with promises of investments and developments that we will probably never see.

What we see today are Navajo people in their pickup trucks hauling water for their daily needs. How long will they keep doing that?

With promises of a better tomorrow, we hope our leaders will take this opportunity to keep those promises.

Wil Clement

Lukachukai, Ariz.

Happy holidays to whole Nation

From our family to yours, Happy Holidays to the Navajo Times staff and the entire Navajo Nation. May many more come your way in the years ahead.

Many of our family members have traveled many miles to be with family members and love ones. Here’s wishing my grandson Mathew a merry Christmas and all those loved ones abroad in the military. Mathew re-enlisted in the U.S. Army after serving four years recently. The Lord will guide and protect you while serving your country.

Prayer makes a difference in our lives. I urge all members of the Navajo Nation to take a few moments from their busy schedule and offer a prayer daily.

Proud of our heritage, respectful of our past and hopeful of our future, may you walk in beauty, in harmony and in peace. God bless everyone. Thank you.

Vern Charleston

Farmington, N.M.

Thanks, Officer Haven

On Oct. 30, Police Officer Alphonso Haven came to the rescue of a Montana World War II veteran that was locked out of his van in Many Farms, Arizona.

Officer Alphonso is talented, friendly and modest. The Navajo Nation should be proud of such a fine officer.

Steve Hicks

White Sulphur Springs, Mont.

