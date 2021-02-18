Letters: Thank you, CARES Act

This is a letter to President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, and the leaders of the Navajo Nation to say, thank you for the CARES Act money distribution to the Navajo people.

I will record my observation of how many Navajo families were joyfully shopping in Farmington at Animas Mall, Wal-Mart and Target shopping centers during the month of February 2021. I saw young families buying kids clothes, shoes and food.

I saw Navajo elders buying their essentials and personal items (e.g., a new pair of shoes, socks and cozy blankets). It was fun to see teenage girls browsing the jewelry section, giggling, smiling, and putting some jewelry in their shopping carts. Whereas, the young men were browsing through the electronic section with smiles and excitement. Many moved on to stand in line to get some munchies at the Target food court such as pretzels with cheese dip, popcorn, and Starbucks drinks and snacks.

It was humbling to see an elderly Navajo man with a smile in his wheelchair coming out of Target with his family, carrying bags full of items. When I was back in my vehicle, disinfecting some items I purchased, I saw an older couple parked nearby. They were munching on nachos with cheese dip, drinks and carrying on a conversation with smiles.

These observations made me feel so happy to see our Navajo people feel the joy of shopping, enjoying delicious food, and appearing to be relaxed and comfortable. As I drove down Main Street in Farmington, I saw some Navajo drivers with truck and trailer loads full of alfalfa hay and some with bags of dry dog food. I was glad to see that even the animals were considered part of this CARE.

Some Navajos drove west with trucks and trailers that had appliances like a new TV, a new washer/dryer set and/or refrigerator. Many had propane bottles standing upright while others had firewood loaded in the back of their trucks. The process of this observation was a humbling experience. I was very happy to see our people happy, smiling, content and buying much needed items.

Their dream of getting a new appliance(s) was fulfilled. They were able to enjoy delicious food and new clothing. Their gratefulness for the CARES Act money was evident through their expressions of happiness, joy, smiles, and content. So, on behalf of the many families who could not thank you in person, here is a grateful “thank you” to the Navajo Nation president, vice president and their leadership staff. You touched many hearts with love and care.

Rose Henderson

Farmington, N.M.

Thank you, Grandmother

For our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and nalí, Marie A. Lee. We want to express our appreciation for your encouragement, your ministry, your love, your generosity, your help, and your condolences. Thank you for your prayers and support for our family during this difficult time. There are not enough words to fully express our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy, love, and support you have extended to our family during this time of loss. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Peterson H. Lee and Family

Klagetoh, Ariz.