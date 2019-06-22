2 Gallup hospitals locked down due to man with a gun

GALLUP

A man-with-a-gun call prompted the Gallup Police to lockdown Gallup Indian Medical Hospital and Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital on Friday.

According to Capt. Erin Toadlena-Pablo, a spokesperson for the Gallup Police, a hospital employee called police at 12:42 p.m. to report that a man approached a couple who were in the hospital area and pulled a gun on them.

One of the victims, a female, fled the scene in the couple’s vehicle, leaving the male behind. Police arrived and found the male victim on foot, she said.

Police placed both hospitals on lockdown and began searching floor-by-floor for the alleged gunman for several hours before ending the effort.

The male victim told police the suspect fled on foot, Toadlena-Pablo said.

The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. The victim gave his money to the suspect, who was last seen running south toward the outpatient clinic.

The suspect is described as a 6 feet tall, Native American male with short hair, wearing a black and white checkered, long sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Toadlena-Pablo the investigation is ongoing and said if anyone has information about the incident, to call the police at 505-722-2231.