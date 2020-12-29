68 chapters with ‘uncontrolled’ COVID-19 numbers

CHURCH ROCK, N.M.

Choosing not to adhere to New Mexico’s and the Navajo Nation’s public health orders are contributing to the “out of control” spread of the virus in the Church Rock community.

Lavera T. Morgan, community service coordinator for the chapter, said that’s why the number of residents who have contracted the novel coronavirus is high.

Morgan lost her father, Tom A. Morgan, to COVID-19 on Dec. 18, she said.

On Monday, the Navajo Nation Department of Health reported 68 chapters were identified with “uncontrolled” cases of the highly contagious virus. Church Rock is included.

“Yesterday, one of my nephews said he saw grandmas and grandpas doing laundry,” Morgan said. “He said he wanted to know why their kids are not doing it for them.”

Morgan said she spent time with her father during his stay at the Rehoboth-McKinley Christian Hospital before his passing. She herself contracted the virus, she added.

On Monday evening, health officials reported 95 new cases for a total of 22,371 cases on the Navajo Nation with 777 deaths.

Morgan said Church Rock residents can call the chapter if they need food or wood.

“They can always ask the chapter for assistance if they need help with chopping wood or wood in general, she said.

Morgan said the chapter can also do grocery shopping for residents too.

“They just need to ask,” she said. “There’s times when we have to be there to help our community. If somebody needs help we can help.”

NNDOH said the tribe has several sites in Chinle, Tuba City and Farmington for quarantining and isolating people awaiting test results and who tested COVID-19 positive.

Testing sites are also located at Kayenta, Tuba City, Chinle, Dilkon, St. Michaels, Crownpoint and Shiprock. If someone tests positive, they’ll be notified within two to three days, NNDOH added.

Information: 928-871-7014 or Church Rock Chapter, 505-488-2464/2891/2898.