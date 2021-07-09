Thursday, July 8, 2021
Amber Alert issued for toddlers from Aneth

Donovan Quintero

Posted by | Jul 8, 2021 | |

GALLUP
Navajo police have issued an Amber Alert for Bailey and Braidin Begay from Aneth, Utah.
Bailey is 16 months old and Braidin is 3 months old.
Police say the siblings were allegedly abducted from their home – 15 miles north of the Aneth store in Aneth, Utah – by their father, Brandon Begay, 35, who is driving a brown over white 2005 Ford F-250 extended cab with a temporary Arizona license plate. They may be heading toward Cortez, Telluride, or the Delores, Colorado, mountain area; or toward Moab, Utah
Bailey is a girl. She is 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seeing wearing a Spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans.
Braidin is 1 feet tall, 11-12 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. Police say it is unknown what he is wearing.
Police didn’t add what the suspect was last seen wearing or where he abducted the two toddlers.

Anyone with information should call 911, or the Shiprock Police District at 505-368-1350/1351.

Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

