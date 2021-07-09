Amber Alert issued for toddlers from Aneth

GALLUP

Navajo police have issued an Amber Alert for Bailey and Braidin Begay from Aneth, Utah.

Bailey is 16 months old and Braidin is 3 months old.

Police say the siblings were allegedly abducted from their home – 15 miles north of the Aneth store in Aneth, Utah – by their father, Brandon Begay, 35, who is driving a brown over white 2005 Ford F-250 extended cab with a temporary Arizona license plate. They may be heading toward Cortez, Telluride, or the Delores, Colorado, mountain area; or toward Moab, Utah

Bailey is a girl. She is 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seeing wearing a Spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans.

Braidin is 1 feet tall, 11-12 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. Police say it is unknown what he is wearing.

Police didn’t add what the suspect was last seen wearing or where he abducted the two toddlers.

Anyone with information should call 911, or the Shiprock Police District at 505-368-1350 /1351.