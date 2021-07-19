Area Briefs: Klagetoh’s Long wins Sage logo contest

GANADO

Aaron Long from Klagetoh, Arizona, is the winner of the Navajo Health Foundation-Sage Memorial Hospital Board of Directors’ community logo contest.

Long’s prize is $5,000.

“It was a privilege exercising my creativity for this contest,” Long said. “I designed the logo with k’é in mind, and the innovative health care that Sage Memorial stands for. I would like to thank them for the motivation and opportunity to participate.”

Long’s design incorporates four steps representing the four sacred directions: balance, unity, respect and sacredness. The backdrop of the Diné rug design includes Native culture.

The center twinkle represents innovation and the location of the hospital in Ganado. The “s” path represents the river that runs north of the hospital.

Placing second, winning $1,000, was Erick Yazzie, from Greasewood, Arizona, and third, winning $500, was Orin Jay Yazzie, also from Greasewood.

The board of directors had announced efforts to rebrand the organization prior to the completion of the design for a new hospital, medical offices and staff housing.

Construction will begin after a groundbreaking in August.

Delores Noble, chairwoman of the board, said, “We are overwhelmed by the incredible talent and thought that was portrayed by all of the artists. It was an extremely difficult decision.”

Lease signed for Sawmill logging company

WINDOW ROCK – A business-site lease was signed on May 27 for NavaMill, a lumber and logging company, that will set up operations in Sawmill, Arizona.

The lease was signed by President Jonathan Nez for Sawmill native Aaron Sam, owner of the Navajo-owned, priority 1 business.

NavaMill was founded in 2018 to produce lumber and other raw materials for sale to Navajo customers, communities and businesses.

“This highly supported economic initiative promotes the ‘buy Navajo, buy local’ initiative,” according to a Division of Economic Development news release, “all while empowering NavaMill to create much-needed job opportunities for our Navajo people.”

The division stated that the company will provide locally produced materials, sales tax revenue and resources closer to home.

The division thanks the Sawmill community and surrounding communities for their support.

Becenti-Aguilar says work continues

SANTA FE – For the past 16 months, Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar has worked remotely for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

In a Tuesday news release, she said she has covered weekly meetings, workshops, broadband planning, interviews with reporters and worked with tribal leaders.

Becenti-Aguilar informed her constituents virtually about broadband developments. She is working with broadband companies to make sure her constituents receive broadband technology in their areas.

The PRC staff is working to move furniture into new offices this week. Final inspection and setting up the network took place last week and she is happy that working remotely has caused challenges for staff, hearing examiners and the process for approving regulatory applications.

As the commissioner for District 4, her office works to protect state consumers by approving, analyzing and asking tough questions on any rate increases from utility companies.

In the news release, Becenti-Aguilar wishes her constituents well health-wise while returning to work and other in-person activities.