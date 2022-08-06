Area Briefs | NTUA to end temporary non-disconnect policy

FORT DEFIANCE

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will end its temporary non-disconnect policy for residential customers, which was put in place two years ago.

In March 2020, NTUA joined other utility companies to implement a temporary non-disconnection policy to provide financial relief for customers.

In 2021, as other regional utility companies resumed disconnecting customers for non-payment, NTUA kept the policy in place.

However, due to mounting debt, NTUA is ending the temporary moratorium on disconnecting customers for non-payment.

NTUA has approximately 43,000 residential utility accounts and an estimated 12,000 of these accounts have been identified as 60 days past due.

“We are thankful that a majority of our customers have worked hard to keep their accounts current,” said NTUA spokeswoman Deenise Becenti. “It’s the 12,000 that we are worried about. It is our hope that they will contact us as soon as possible.”

NTUA will begin disconnecting customers for non-payment beginning Monday, Sept. 19.

Customers will have more than 30 days to contact NTUA about their past due accounts.

NTUA will send direct mail to past-due customers announcing the end of the temporary non-disconnect policy. The one-page mailer will also have a list of area organizations that are offering financial utility assistance programs.

Information: 1-800-528-5011.

Maryboy joins Coconino Co. Sheriff’s Office

FLAGSTAFF – Arnold Maryboy was hired and is training to become a full-time deputy to patrol the Tuba City District, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Maryboy, a longtime resident of Tuba City, worked for 17 years with the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Enforcement Department as an environmental law enforcement officer.

Maryboy is a part in Toys- 4-Tots in Tuba City and plays a key role in organizing the Navajo Nation Fair and organizing a variety of public events and trainings.

A previous member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Maryboy has served as commander for the Tuba City Veterans Organization for the past six years.

This position has been vacant since the retirement of Deputy Robert James several years ago. Since James’ retirement, calls for service have been handled by the neighboring districts in Page and Flagstaff, with Navajo Police or Arizona DPS stabilizing situations.