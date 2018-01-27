Baby believed kidnapped by father

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a baby believed to have been taken by her non-custodial father. The child may be in danger, according to police.

Delilah Nelson, 15 months, was reportedly taken from the home of her custodial grandmother in Teesto, Arizona, Friday, by her father, Shawn Nelson.

It is not known what type of vehicle Nelson was driving.

Delilah is a Native American female 2-feet 2-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Shawn Nelson is a Native American male, 40 years old, 5-foot-6, 232 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Navajo Nation Police at 928-657-8075.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.