Red Valley man sentenced for sexual abuse

GALLUP

A Red Valley, Arizona, man who was preparing to be a Navajo medicineman will be spending 42 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor.

Eric Begay, 44, was accused of abusing the victim three times when the victim was between the ages of 13 and 15.

At his sentencing in a federal district court in Phoenix, Begay offered an apology to the victim and his famiiy for his actions, admitting that he had caused them a great deal of suffering.

He had already sent a letter of apology to the victim, saying he was sorry. That occurred after his first interview with federal agents and after he admitted that he had touched the victim inappropriately.

Begay’s attorney, Barbara Hull, urged leniency, pointing out that Begay had no prior criminal record and that he had been sexually abused as a child himself.

After his release he will be required to serve 15 years of supervised probation.

