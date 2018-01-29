Council sends condolences to family of former delegate Descheny

The 23rd Navajo Nation Council sent condolences to the family of former Delegate Annie B. Descheny, who passed away on Jan. 25 at the age of 77, according to a news release from the speaker’s office.

“Our prayers are with honorable Deshcheny’s husband, children, and all of her loved ones at this time,” said Speaker LoRenzo Bates (Nenahnezad/Newcomb/San Juan/Tiis Tsoh Sikaad/Tse’Daa’Kaan/ Upper Fruitland).

“We will remember our leader for her humble service to her our people and the entire Navajo Nation.”

Descheny was originally from Bááháálí, N.M., and served four terms as a member of the Council beginning in 1987.

Prior to being a member of the Council, Descheny worked with Navajo Nation Fleet Management. She also served as Bááháálí Chapter president and secretary/treasurer for several terms and on several health and education boards.

Delegate Seth Damon (Bááháálí/Chichiltah/Manuelito/Tsé Lichíí’/Rock Springs/Tsayatoh), who now represents Bááháálí Chapter, remembered Descheny as a dedicated and passionate leader that always wanted the best for her community and people.

“We have lost a true leader within our community,” said Damon. “Honorable Descheny’s remarkable contributions to the Bááháálí community will always be cherished and we will always be grateful for her service and all that she gave to us.”

Descheny is survived by her husband, John Descheny Jr. of Rock Point, Arizona, two children, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Lighthouse Church in Gallup, followed by the burial at Sunset Memorial.

