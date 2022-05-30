B&F OK’s $1.6M for Ganado senior/veteran’s center

WINDOW ROCK

Last Tuesday, the Budget and Finance Committee approved a bill (No. 0063-22) that would, if approved by the Navajo Nation Council and the president’s office, allocate $1.6 million from the Sihasin Fund to cover funding shortfalls for the Ganado Senior and Veterans Center project.

When the initial legislation (No. 0001-20) was introduced in January 2020, it was due to the lack of a senior center in Ganado and $1.4 million was requested for the project.

The Council approved the original legislation in July 2020 and it was then signed into law by President Jonathan Nez in August 2020.

“This new senior citizens and veterans center will not only provide services, but it will also be a place of healing,” Nez said at the time.

The original construction budget for the project was $3 million. But due to increased costs, this amount is insufficient, which caused the sponsor, Delegate Vince James, to request an additional $1.4 million.

Bid results for the project were 45% over the construction budget. This happened due to high demand for materials and subcontractor services resulting in delays.

The new construction budget is a total of $4.4 million.

Currently funds available for the center is $1,6 million from the Sihasin and Undesignated, Unreserved Fund Balance, $300,000 from the Undesignated, Unreserved Fund, and $833,333 from the Sihasin fund.

Current funds for the senior/veteran’s center total $2.8 million.

With the additional $1.6 million requested, the funds will achieve the new construction budget total.

The legislation was approved by B&F and now moves to the Naabik’iyati’ Committee then the Navajo Nation Council.