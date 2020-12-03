FBI announces arrests on Fort Apache Reservation

FORT APACHE, Ariz.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reports that eight arrest warrants were executed on Nov. 18 mostly for probation violations but three for violent crimes.

Working with the U.S. Marshals Service, White Mountain Apache Tribe, in connection with state, local, federal, and tribal law enforcement partners, those arrested included Sebastian Benally, 23, for assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon; Steven Caddo, 29, for assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault by strangling or suffocation; and Zachary Walker, 29, for aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact.

Also arrested were Carmen Dosela; Matthew Tomothy Nozie, 37; Brandon Kyle Aday, 25; Larnardo Quillen Quintero, 32; and Jaukeen Koby Wycliffe, 23. Authorities are still looking for six individuals who were indicted and have outstanding warrants related to probation violations: Chavez Bo Henry, 32; Desman Derwin Wool, 22; Steven Tyler Ivens, 30; Tristan Bradley Aday, 23; Alverson Laban Jack Thompson, 36; and Bernita Joy Bonito, 26.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is encouraged to call local law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2, or the FBI at 623-466-1999.

Hualapai man indicted on federal charges

PHOENIX –Rae Ashley Paya, an enrolled member of the Hualapai Indian Tribe, was indicted on federal charges of kidnapping, robbery, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon in an incident that occurred on Sept. 27, according to the FBI. Paya was arrested by Hualapai Nation Police and the FBI on Nov. 5.

Navajo Co. Sheriff’s report – Nov. 22-28

HOLBROOK – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. On Nov. 22, Macedonian Guerrero, 62, from Hemet, California, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for a misdemeanor warrant out of the Yuma Justice Court.

On Nov. 25, a deputy dispatched in Winslow for a domestic violence call arrested Ignacio Garcia Diaz, 56, from Winslow, for two misdemeanor warrants out of the Winslow Justice Court.

On Nov. 25 a burglary was reported at 1851 Highway 77 where a deputy found that a cargo trailer had been cut by an unknown suspect and items were removed.

On Nov. 27, during a field interview in an alleyway in Holbrook, Dalton Irwin Smiley, 32, from Pinetop, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for two misdemeanor warrants out of the Holbrook Justice Court.

NM State Police conduct checkpoints in all counties

ALBUQUEURQUE – New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of December.

“We are bringing awareness to these events in an effort to reduce alcohol related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising,” State Police said in a news release. “These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about drinking and driving.

“Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drink and drive,” the statement says.

Pedestrian fatally struck near Farmington

FARMINGTON – The New Mexico State Police reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Nov. 24 at about 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 64 around milepost 42 near Farmington.

The initial investigation indicates that, for unknown reasons, Freddie Chatto, 48, of Kirtland, New Mexico, was walking in the westbound lanes of U.S. 64. A 2019 Toyota SUV, driven by a 48-year-old Farmington resident, was traveling west on U.S. 64 and struck Chatto.

When Chatto was struck, he was wearing black clothing and walking in a dark area of the westbound lanes of U.S. 64. Chatto was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator on scene.

No one else was injured. Alcohol use by the pedestrian and the fact he was walking in the lanes of travel are believed to be contributing factors to this incident. The case is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

Botched robbery results in murder

By Bill Donovan

Special to the Times

LOS ANGELES – A botched robbery attempt has resulted in a man facing a possible life sentence. Tristian Cadman, 20, pleaded guilty last week in federal district court in Albuquerque to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence after admitting he was responsible for the death of a To’haijiilee man.

The name of the victim was not listed. He was only referred as John Doe who was in his car on Sept. 21, 2019, with a female, listed as A.J. in the court records.

A.J. later told an FBI investigator that she and the victim were out drinking at 4 a.m. outside To’hajiilee when they saw a car drive by and then turn around. It stopped next to them and two masked men got out and demanded money and alcohol. They were both armed. Instead of complying, she said Doe began fighting one of the men and managed to take away his weapon and get him on the ground. The man, later identified as Cadman, then called to the other man, “Danny, come help me.”

She said the other man, who was not identified in the arrest warrant because he was a juvenile, then shot twice in the air, enabling Cadman to grab his gun and pin Doe on the ground. He then shot him.

The two assailants then fled back to their car and drove away. A.J. said she ran over to the victim and found him to be unresponsive. She said all she heard from him as a gurgling sound. She called the Navajo Police. When asked about the two men who attacked them, she said they were wearing their T-shirts over most of their faces.

However, she was able to recognize the juvenile by his eyes. She said he grew up with her in To’hajiilee. With this information, the FBI was able to track down his cell phone carrier.

They got in touch with the carrier and the company was able to find the current location of the cell phone. They said it was in Albuquerque near West Mesa High School.

Agents later learned he was a student at the high school. The agents went to the high school and with the assistance of school officials got him out of his class. He was arrested and admitted he was involved in the shooting. He said he only knew his partner as Tristian. FBI agents were able to use this information to get the last name of his partner — Cadman.

When he was arrested, he admitted his guilt and confirmed the events that night as relayed by A.J. He said after they fled from the scene of the attempted robbery, they went to a nearby gas station to wipe off the blood. He then took the juvenile back to Albuquerque and drove back to his home in To’hajiilee.

In his plea agreement, the prosecutor said Cadman has throughout the proceedings accepted responsibility for his actions and therefore is entitled to a reduction in his sentence. Federal law requires a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Cadman has been held in custody by the U.S. Marshall’s Office since his arrest.

Actions against the juvenile have been placed under seal.