Flagstaff police seeking sex assault suspect

WINDOW ROCK

Police in Flagstaff are seeking information about an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault suspect, who kidnapped an 18-year-old woman on the night of Sept. 10.

Sgt. Cory Runge with the Flagstaff Police Department said on Wednesday there was no new information about the whereabouts of the suspect. According to a post on the Flagstaff Police Department’s Facebook page, the woman was attacked by an unknown Native American male around 8 p.m. on the south side of the city.

Runge added the woman was attacked as she was walking down the stairs at her apartment complex. The suspect then dragged her into a wooded area. There, police said the woman fought the suspect, who eventually released her.

The man is described as being six-feet-tall, with a heavy build and medium length hair. He was last seen wearing squared prescription glasses, a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414, or the Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.