Police Blotter | Navajo County Sheriff’s police report

HOLBROOK, Ariz.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announces its weekly arrest summary.

February 26

• Christina Hill, 46, of Show Low, Arizona. Deputies were dispatched to the 8500 block of Javelina Drive in Silver Lake Estates regarding a disorderly subject. Hill was arrested and booked into NCSO Annex for failure to appear in 2nd degree, disorderly conduct-language/gesture, and criminal trespass 3rd degree/property.

February 27

• Taiisha R. Owens, 34, of Holbrook, Arizona. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on McLaws Road in the Holbrook area. Taiisha was arrested for liquor possession open container in a vehicle.

February 28

• Jaime Aldaco, 42, of Show Low, Arizona, was transported to NCSO Jail from another facility for an active warrant.

• Byron J. Hunt, 41, of Heber, Arizona. Deputies contacted Hunt in the Heber area. Hunt was arrested and booked into NCSO Jail for a valid and confirmed warrant.

• Karen Mansfield, 41, of Keams Canyon, Arizona, was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant while incarcerated at the NCSO Jail.

• Dennis McCombs, 45, of Lakeside, Arizona. Deputies contacted McCombs in the Show Low area. McCombs was arrested and booked into NCSO Annex for a valid and confirmed warrant.

• Marcus Pablo, 34, of Sacaton, Arizona, was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant while incarcerated at the NCSO Jail.

• Johnathan J. Shriver, 21, of Show Low, Arizona. Deputies were dispatched to the 8500 block of Turkey Drive in Silver Lake Estates regarding a disorderly subject. Shriver was arrested and booked into NCSO Annex for disorderly conduct-fighting, criminal damage-deface, and minor-possess/furnish liquor to.

• Erick L. Thompson, 37, of Cibecue, Arizona, was transported to NCSO Jail from another facility for an active warrant.

March 1

• Amie D. Robl, 42, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was transported to NCSO Jail from another facility for an active warrant.

March 2

• Markie J. Antonio, 37, of Chandler, Arizona, was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant while incarcerated at the NCSO Jail.

March 3

• Ernest E. Keedah Jr., 51, of Holbrook, Arizona, was transported to NCSO Jail from another facility for an active warrant.

• Male Juvenile Offender, 17, of Lakeside, Arizona. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Penrod Road at milepost 4. The male juvenile was cited and released for exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 20 mph in other locations.

• Alexander Wojack, 30, of Tucson. Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Ponderosa Circle in Pinetop regarding a subject trespassing. Wojack was arrested and booked into NCSO Annex for a false report to law enforcement.

• Alonzo J. Yazzie, 42, of Indian Wells, Arizona. Deputies contacted Yazzie in the Winslow area. Yazzie was arrested and booked into NCSO Jail for a valid and confirmed warrant.

March 4

• Roland B. Gene, 38, of Houck, Arizona. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Florida Street and 2nd Street in Holbrook. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Gene was arrested and booked into NCSO Jail for DUI; alcohol, drugs, toxic vap, comb, failure to comply-court order, and liquor possession open container in the vehicle.

• Eliana O’Connor, 18, of Clay Spring, Arizona. Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Graphite Road in Clay Springs regarding an intoxicated subject. O’Connor was arrested and booked into NCSO Jail for minor-possess/furnish liquor to and failure to comply-court order.

• Kory Schuessler, 31, of Joseph City, Arizona. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Westover Street in Joseph City regarding a disorderly subject. Schuessler was arrested and booked into NCSO Jail for disorderly conduct.