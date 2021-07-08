Police Blotter: NM State Police issue more than 1,800 citations

ALBUQUERQUE

During the Independence Day holiday, the New Mexico State Police participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort operation across all roadways within the state.

The goal of the traffic initiative is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through a strong law enforcement presence.

Because of the increased volume of traffic during the holiday, NMSP increased its patrol presence from Saturday, July 3, through Monday, July 5.

State Police officers issued more than 1,800 traffic citations (85 citations were for lack of seat belt usage) and arresting 21 drunk drivers statewide. Officers handled a total of 33 crashes, with one being fatal.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau issued 75 citations and conducted over 200 inspections.

Navajo Co. Sheriff’s report June 20 to 28

HOLBROOK – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity for June 20 to 26.

On June 20, at a traffic stop in Lakeside, Frankie Nachu, 29, of Whiteriver, was arrested for DUI alcohol charges.

On June 22, Camille Gishie, 30, of Holbrook, was cited and released for an open container in a vehicle. While patrolling the area of McLaws Road, deputies performed a traffic stop and while investigating a possible DUI observed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

On June 23, deputies investigated a report of an assault between inmates at the Navajo County Jail. Angel Ortiz, 33, of Holbrook, was arrested and rebooked into the jail for disorderly conduct-fighting.

On June 24, deputies responded to Moose Henri’s in Pinetop for a report of a “dine and dash.” Upon arrival, deputies spoke with an employee who said a couple ate food and left without paying. Devin Ivins, 36, of White River, was cited and released for theft. Florence Alsenay, 31, of White River, was transported and booked at the Show Low Annex Jail for a warrant.

On June 24, deputies arrested Valerie Best, 62, in Overgaard and booked her into the Show Low Annex. She was charged with disorderly conduct and domestic violence.

On June 26, deputies arrested Joseph Kern, 31, in Shumway and booked him into Navajo County Jail for domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

On June 27 deputies patrolling State Route 377 performed a DUI investigation on a driver, Laurie Shondee, 51, of Ganado, and arrested her for DUI (slightest degree) and aggravated DUI for having her children in the car with her.

On June 28, Lawrence Maho, 57, from Polacca, was arrested and charged with multiple drug possession offenses. Deputies were patrolling State Route 77 near milepost 397 and conducted a traffic stop. While interacting with the driver, an additional investigation was performed and revealed dangerous drugs inside the vehicle.

FBI holds diversity recruitment event

ALBUQUERQUE – The Albuquerque FBI Division will host a virtual recruitment event on July 22 to give qualified job seekers an opportunity to interact with FBI special agents and professional staff.

The Diversity Agent Recruitment event, which will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., is an invitation-only information session designed to familiarize special agent applicants with the unique opportunities available at the FBI.

“In order to effectively accomplish our mission, the FBI must reflect the makeup of the communities we serve,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “We invite all members of ethnic and gender groups underrepresented in policing to apply, although this event is open to applicants of all backgrounds.”

Applicants will speak online with a recruiter, participate in small-group sessions with seasoned agents, watch a video about what life is like as a student at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and learn tips to streamline the application process.

Applicants for the FBI Special Agent position must be between the ages of 23 and 36 years old, have one to two years of full-time work experience, and hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

No law enforcement or military experience is required, and applicants of all majors may apply.

Applicants with backgrounds in foreign languages, STEM, accounting, and law are especially encouraged to attend the DAR.

To request an invitation to this event, interested parties can apply online by going to www.fbijobs.gov.