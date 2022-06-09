Police Blotter | White Mountain Apache police officer killed, another injured

FLAGSTAFF

A White Mountain Apache tribal officer, Adrian Lopez Sr., is dead and another officer, Sgt. Lonnie Thompson, is injured after a shooting with a suspect in the White Mountains the night of June 2.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. in Whiteriver, just south of Pinetop-Lakeside.

A White Mountain Apache officer was making a traffic stop on East Fork Road when an altercation between he and the driver started. Officials say it was during the struggle where the officer was fatally shot.

The suspect then took the officer’s patrol vehicle and left the scene with police in pursuit. The chase went through a remote area of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation to the Hawley Lake area, where the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire.

One officer was shot and the suspect was killed. The injured officer, Thompson, was flown to a Phoenix area hospital for treatment.

The FBI is investigating.

Funeral services for the fallen officer are set for today at 10 a.m. at the Chief Alchesay Activity Center in Whiteriver.

FBI seeks help identifying suspected robber

ALBUQUERQUE – The FBI said it is seeking the public’s help to identify the “Black Cap Bandit,” a Native American man who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank in Grants on Tuesday.

The FBI reports the robbery happened at 2:22 p.m. when the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money. He received an undisclosed sum and left the bank.

He is described as being in the mid-20s, was 5 feet 7 inches to 5-9, and weighed about 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with a large, white logo on the front.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or tips.feb.gov

Navajo Co. Sheriff’s report – May 22 to June 4

HOLBROOK – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from May 22 through June 4.

On May 22, deputies conducted a welfare check in Snowflake and learned of an argument between two individuals. A car windshield was extensively damaged. Cory Smith, 39, of Snowflake, was arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic violence and criminal damage.

On May 24, during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 292 for civil traffic violations, a search revealed 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine, an altered firearm and four unknown pills. Artemio Badello Vazquez, 40, of Mexico, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for numerous drug charges and a weapons offense.

On May 24, deputies conducted a welfare check in Clay Springs learned there was an argument between two individuals that became physical. During the arrest, Nickolas Devine, 40, of Queen Creek, was found to possess 4.4 grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested and booked for assault, possession of dangerous drugs and drug [paraphernalia.

On May 25, deputies arrested Steven Vincent, 35, of Overgaard, for a warrant. Vincent was booked into Navajo County Jail.

On May 25, a report of an intoxicated individual starting fires east of Snowflake resulted in the arrest of Benjamin Dikes, 31, of Snowflake, who was booked into Navajo County Annex for reckless burning, arson, and disorderly conduct.

On May 27, a report of an inmate-on-inmate assault resulted in Xavier Jarell Copeland, 24, of Mesa, charged with assault and rebooked.

On May 27, deputies saw a vehicle in the center lane on State Route 260 in Heber with hazard lights on. Philip Louis Renaud, 59, of Gilbert, was arrested for DUI. Toxicology is awaiting crime lab results.

On May 29, a threatening call was reported east of Snowflake and Casey Davenport, 46, of Snowflake, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for threatening/domestic violence, violation of a court order, trespassing/domestic violence, resisting arrest, and open container in a vehicle.

On May 30, 2022, during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 295 in the Holbrook area, aa search of the vehicle open containers of alcohol, drug paraphernalia, 6.7 grams of methamphetamine, and two unknown pills that were sent for lab testing. Whitney Kinnaman, 29, of Roger, Arkansas, and Troy Johnson, 26, of Kingman, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail. They were both charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

On May 30, a disorderly situation was reported in Overgaard and Shawn Sutton, 66, of Overgaard, was arrested for disorderly conduct/fighting.

On June 1, dispatched to the Smithfield Pig Farm on State Route 77 for an individual who refused to leave and began being disorderly. Tristan Mark Lupe, 20, of Cibecue, had arrived to work intoxicated and then became disorderly. Lupe was arrested for criminal damage and underage consumption of alcoholic beverages.

On June 4, during a traffic stop on State Route 260, Gentry Dane Ault, 41, of Snowflake, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for two valid and confirmed warrants.