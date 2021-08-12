Police Report: Cameron man arrested for drunken driving

FLAGSTAFF

On Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports that Llewellyn Blackhair, 46, of Cameron, was arrested for aggravated DUI, resisting arrest and failing to provide truthful name.

Deputies had received an attempt-to-locate call from the Flagstaff Police Department about a vehicle being operated by an impaired driver traveling on Route 66 near Fanning Drive.

Flagstaff officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle failed to yield for the officer’s lights and sirens and continued northbound on Highway 89.

The officers stopped pursuing the vehicle near the Smokerise neighborhood and provided information to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy patrolling in the Doney Park neighborhood spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 89 north of Townsend Winona Road. A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle did not stop for the deputies’ lights.

The vehicle eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Silver Saddle Trading Post where the deputy conducted a high-risk stop on the vehicle. Troopers from the Department of Public Safety arrived to assist the deputy.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for extreme intoxication and the other was released from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

FBI needs help with murder case

ALBUQUERQUE – The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for the homicide of Michael Barney Sr.

On June 7, 2021, Barney, 50, was found deceased outside his residence located on Roadrunner Drive in Sundance, New Mexico.

The cause of death is pending, but is considered suspicious.

The Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety is assisting with this investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to immediately contact the FBI by calling 505-889-1300 or sending information online at tips.fbi.gov

More than half a million dollars of THC seized

HOLBROOK – Two Missouri men were arrested and booked into jail Aug. 1 for transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation and possession of marijuana for sale.

The estimated street value for the THC they were carrying is $590,500.

At 12:04 a.m. on Aug. 1, a Navajo County deputy stopped them on Interstate 40 at milepost 292 in the Holbrook area.

Zolton, Navajo County’s K-9, was deployed and alerted. A probable cause search revealed 11.4 pounds of THC wax and 163.3 pounds of THC edibles.

Brandon Wagner, 23, and Jackson Jamboretz, 23, were arrested.

Sheriff David Clouse said, “Although a person can legally be in possession of a certain amount of marijuana here in Arizona, this amount is not legal.

“The black market runs drugs across state lines,” he said, “and thankfully we stopped them before these individuals could distribute these drugs to our community.”

Navajo Co. sheriff’s report for Aug. 1 to 7

HOLBROOK – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from Sunday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 7.

On Aug. 1, deputies investigated a hit-and-run collision at the Clear Creek Spillway. Jerry Jackson, 19, of Winslow, was identified as the offender and was located later that day. Jackson was cited and released for failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

On Aug. 1, deputies were patrolling Interstate 40 and stopped a car for following too closely. The occupants of the vehicle were Brandon Wagner, 23, of Missouri, and Jackson Jamboretz, 23, also of Missouri.

The K-9 alerted and after a search of the car, both occupants were arrested and charged with multiple transportation and possession of drug charges.

On Aug. 1, deputies responded to a call of criminal damage at a residence on Curry Lane in Lakeside. The investigation revealed that Justin Hulbert, 37, of Lakeside, had damaged the front door of the residence. Hulbert was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex for aggravated domestic violence, disorderly conduct/domestic violence, and criminal damage/domestic violence.

On Aug. 1, deputies conducted a traffic stop on White Mountain Blvd in Pinetop for a speeding violation. After an investigation, Angel Cruz, no age or hometown reported, was arrested on DUI to the slightest and DUI above 0.08.

On Aug. 2, deputies were patrolling Interstate 40 when they observed a vehicle with window tint violation. The occupants of the vehicle were, Beatrice Cervantes, 41, of Phoenix, and Moises Pasos-Valenzuela, 37, of Sinoloa, Mexico.

The K-9 alerted and after a search of the car, both occupants were arrested and charged with multiple transportation and possession of drug charges.

On Aug. 3, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 and Niels Hansen Lane in Lakeside for multiple traffic violations. Deputies contacted Michael Loughrey, 45, of Lakeside and ultimately arrested and booked him into Navajo County Jail Annex for aggressive driving.

On Aug. 4, deputies responded to the cemetery in Lakeside for a vehicle ramming into the brick wall. Deputies located a vehicle that matched the description given by witnesses. Mara Groth, 47, of Scottsdale, was arrested for criminal damage and booked into the Navajo County Jail.

On Aug. 4, 2deputies were patrolling the city of Holbrook when they noticed a vehicle make an unsafe lane change. Cecil Martinez, 23, of Holbrook, was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Danielle Mitchell, 30, of Indian Wells, Arizona, was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Navajo County Jail.

On Aug. 6, deputies were patrolling the city of Holbrook when they observed a vehicle driving recklessly southbound on Navajo Blvd. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Marianne Estrada, 40, of Harris, Texas. After a DUI investigation was performed, Marianne was cited and released for DUI slightest degree.

On Aug. 6, deputies were dispatched to locate a subject suspected of being under the influence of an intoxicating beverage. Deputies located the vehicle and suspect who was identified as David Britt, 60, of Oklahoma.

On Aug. 6, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 and Porter Mountain Rd, for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the driver, Tony Madrid, 41, of Pinetop, the deputies were notified of two valid warrants for his arrest. Tony was arrested and transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex.

After a DUI investigation was performed, Britt was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail for the charges of DUI slightest degree and open container.

On Aug. 7, deputies responded to the disorderly call on Eagle Rest Rd in Pinedale. Matthew Henry Martin, 26, of Show Low, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail Annex for assault and disorderly conduct.

On Aug. 7, deputies responded to reports of an inmate damaging jail property. David Fridley, 44, of Show Low, was rebooked into the Navajo County Jail Annex for criminal damage.