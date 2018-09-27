Bus driver allegedly driving drunk with kids

GALLUP

A grandfather of several children who attend the Chichiltah-Jones Ranch Community School in Vanderwagon, New Mexico, said he “cried” for them and the children who’ve had to experience, firsthand, what it’s like to be in the same vehicle with a driver who is driving while intoxicated.

Hamilton Charley of Manuelito, New Mexico, which is located at the Arizona/New Mexico border by Lupton, said he was home when his grandson came home and told him of his nightmarish ordeal.

“He was telling me they were telling the bus driver, ‘Can you please stop?’” Charley said on Tuesday in Gallup. “He said they kept driving and said, ‘We were going fast and he was telling us to shut up and sit down.’”

Charley said he gave his grandson a hug.