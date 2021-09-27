Capital Briefs: U.S. EPA official tours Cameron uranium site

On Sept. 16, Navajo Nation officials and Michael Regan, administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, joined Congressman Tom O’Halleran, the Arizona Democrat, for a tour of an abandoned uranium mine near the Cameron Chapter House.

The old mine, which covers 31 and a half acres, is within one mile of 50 Navajo homes. It is three miles from the Little Colorado River.

From 1944 to 1986, 30 million tons of uranium ore were extracted from Navajo lands to support America’s nuclear industry. Left behind are 524 abandoned uranium mines. Only 219 have had funds set aside for clean-up at a cost of $1.7 billion. This leaves 305 sites that pose environmental and health hazards for the Navajo people.

According to the president’s office, Mamie Beard, speaking for herself and Evelyn Curry, elders who live within a mile of the mine, said, “I lived near the mine all my life. I have been experiencing health issues since the 1970s.

“We did not know of the abandoned mines during our childhood,” she said, “and we would play on the rocks and water puddles on the mine site.

“Recently, they finally posted hazard signs to avoid the area,” she said. “Many of our family members have passed from cancer and chronic related illnesses. We want a safe area for our children, grandchildren, and livestock.”

President Jonathan Nez said, “Our administration has met with the U.S. EPA on numerous occasions to ensure progress with uranium mine clean-up efforts … but we have not seen any clean-up activity for over two years.”

Regan said the priorities of the EPA include strengthening consultation with tribes, protecting human health and re-establishing tribal partnerships.

Regan continues his visit to Arizona on Friday where he joined Arizona Congressmen Mark Kelly and Greg Stanton to tour the Rio Reimagined project site in Tempe.

A U.S. EPA news release says this project has revitalized more than 55 miles along the Salt and Gila rivers that flow through six Phoenix-area cities and two Native communities.

Regan will highlight how this project embodies the promise of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. State and local officials and tribal leaders will join the tour.

Groundbreakng for Kayenta wellness center

On Sept. 17, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a $2.1 million wellness center in Kayenta. The new center, near the Kayenta Recreation Park, will include cycling, Zumba, a kitchen and fitness classrooms.

When completed early next year, the center will provide nutrition education, diabetes prevention education and physical activities for residents and surrounding communities.

Joan Gray, Kayenta supervisor for the Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program, said, “Diabetes and other related health concerns have taken a toll on our people, and we need to fight back. Physical activity is a preventable action to avoid illnesses and diseases.”

President Jonathan Nez said wellness is a top priority for his administration and ground has been broken for wellness centers in Shiprock, Crownpoint and now Kayenta.

During the event, former Vice President Rex Lee Jim performed a traditional blessing and prayer at the site, the Monument Valley High JROTC program posted the colors, and Charlene Begay, program manager for the Special Diabetes Program, gave the benediction.

Haaland outlines steps for BLM

On Sept. 17, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland outlined steps the department plans to take to rebuild and strengthen the Bureau of Land Management in a meeting with BLM employees.

These steps include moving BLM’s national headquarters to Washington, D.C., reversing an action by former President Donald Trump, who had moved the headquarters to Grand Junction, Colorado.

Under the plan, the BLM’s office in Grand Junction will expand as the bureau’s official Western headquarters.

Haaland said, “There’s no doubt that the BLM should have a leadership presence in Washington, D.C. – like all the other land management agencies – to ensure that it has access to the policy-, budget-, and decision-making levers to best carry out its mission. In addition, the BLM’s robust presence in Colorado and across the West will continue to grow.”

Alamo, Ramah receive Head Start funds

WASHINGTON – Almost $17 million was awarded to Head Start programs in New Mexico, including the Alamo and Ramah school boards, the New Mexico congressional delegation announced Sept. 17.

The Alamo Navajo School Board, Inc. is receiving $221,400 and Ramah Navajo School Board is receiving $152,200.

Head Start promotes school readiness of children under the age of five from low-income families through education, health, social and other services.