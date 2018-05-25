Decaying carcasses prompt closing of swimming hole

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah

A popular swimming area on Lake Powell has been closed, forcing tourists and locals to seek other swimming holes on the lake this Memorial Day weekend.

According to the park’s representative Mary Plumb, two cows became stuck in the mud south of an area locals call the “sweet spot,” which is small cove near the Lone Rock Primitive Camping Area in Greenehaven Wash.

She said despite rescue efforts by ranchers and park personnel, the cattle could not be removed and had to be “put down.”

The carcasses were left where they were euthanized in the lake due to rising water levels.

“The area is closed to public access until further notice,” Plumb wrote.

Kayakers who access the lake at the Stateline Boat Ramp are also advised to stay away from the closed area, which is marked by yellow closure buoys.

