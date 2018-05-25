Deschene not running for prez

DURANGO, Colo.

Christopher Clark Deschene, the second-highest vote-getter in the 2014 primary election for Navajo Nation president, announced today he will not be running in 2018.

“With a heavy heart, I must respectfully step aside to allow others an opportunity to plan, organize and file for this 2018 election,” Deschene wrote in a statement shared with the Times.

Whether that is the last word, however, remained mysterious, as Deschene’s supporters also invited local reporters to a press teleconference with Deschene Monday afternoon.

Deschene, who was disqualified from the final 2014 election after he refused to take a test to prove he was fluent in the Navajo language, had been debating whether to run this year, he told supporters at events last month organized by the Navajo Voters’ Coalition.

In his statement, Deschene cited family matters as his reason for staying out of the race.

“For the time being, I need to remain close to my loved ones and support their progression and futures,” he stated, adding, “To the people of the Nation, the happiness and identity of each of us is NOT contingent on one person. We have always been a diverse Nation where our clans and our families have helped us survive and success regardless of the odds.”

Deschene also said he is not abandoning his tribe.

“Fear not, I intend to return and serve our Nation in many capacities,” he wrote. “Whether as an elected tribal, state or federal leader, or as an individual citizen in my private capacity, I know that I will always be there to help you all. Thank you for your support.”

