Delegates worry over $32 million audit finding

Posted by | Aug 8, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

Three audit findings continue to haunt the Department of Public Safety and delegates are worried that they will have to pay $32 million back.

In 2015, the U.S. Office of Inspector General found that the Navajo Nation had built the Kayenta and Tuba City jails far larger than what was needed, using funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

In the 2015 report, it stated the tribe spent $38.6 million on the jail in Tuba City even though a master plan called for only an $18.2 million facility. Another $31.7 million went for Kayenta that originally had called for a $20 million. “This is something serious that we need to take seriously,” said Budget and Finance Committee Vice Chair Raymond Smith during Tuesday’s committee meeting.

“If we don’t take care of this, we will have to pay $32 million plus?” he continued. “If we had complied with what the provisions were and did what the grant had said then the findings wouldn’t have been brought forth. This puts a big shadow over us.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Department of Public Safety Director Jesse Delmar and Director of Corrections Delores Greyeyes presented an update on the audit. The $32 million audit finding was only one of the nine that were initially found in 2015. Delmar said that six of those findings were resolved, but three findings, including the $32 million, were still in limbo.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

85.0 F (29.4 C)
Dewpoint: 46.0 F (7.8 C)
Humidity: 26%
Wind: West at 9.2 MPH (8 KT)
Pressure: 30.20

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

MGM sues over federal approval of tribal casino deal

Oklahoma tribe gets US disaster designation following storms

Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video

8 charged in Florida with $5M theft from casino

Colville reservation wildfire growing, prompting evacuations

Former tribal council member gets probation for casino theft

Michigan tribe awarded $700K for food distribution center

Lawsuit says rancher, manufacturer caused Oregon wildfire

Minnesota appeals court blocks key permit for PolyMet mine

Black leaders support preserving controversial mural

Wilderness advocates question Idaho Fish and Game airstrip

Signs for missing, murdered native women go up in Wyoming

Navajo weavings donated to Farmington Museum

Tribe files formal request for hearing on pipeline expansion

Ground broken for $350M casino resort in Arkansas

Health problems linger after beer sales end in Nebraska town

Woman accused of stealing money from safe reaches plea deal

Boise High School eyes changing mascot name

Bill would expand health care options for Native veterans

Nevada lake poised to become great restoration story