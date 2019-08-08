Delegate wants action on climate change

Posted by | Aug 8, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

The “Climate Adaptation Plan for the Navajo Nation,” prepared by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, has been sitting on the shelf for months.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
A bleached horse skull lies on the sand of the Navajo Nation. Climatologists say the Nation is in a “megadrought” that started in 1996.

Delegate Mark Freeland wants to get it officially adopted, developed and implemented immediately and is sponsoring bill No. 0239-19 to that effect. “This is important because we need to look at what’s going on in our Nation,” said Freeland to the Times. “We hear about what’s going on in the world concerning climate change, but we need to know what’s going on in the Navajo Nation itself. How is climate change affecting the Navajo Nation?”

Freeland said he first wanted to do a climate change study and plan, not realizing that Fish and Wildlife had already developed one. On March 20 to 22 and 27 to 29, 2018, Fish and Wildlife held a climate change planning workshop.

Department officials listened to grazing officials and land board and farm board members to gain community-level insight on the management of natural resources and compared this with information from Navajo Nation natural resource professionals. The plan provides outlines of Navajo Nation priority lists; key vulnerabilities; goals and adaptation strategies; assessing risks; and plans for water, feral horses, communication, enforcement and compliance, pollution, air quality, illegal dumping and grazing management.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

85.0 F (29.4 C)
Dewpoint: 46.0 F (7.8 C)
Humidity: 26%
Wind: West at 9.2 MPH (8 KT)
Pressure: 30.20

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

MGM sues over federal approval of tribal casino deal

Oklahoma tribe gets US disaster designation following storms

Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video

8 charged in Florida with $5M theft from casino

Colville reservation wildfire growing, prompting evacuations

Former tribal council member gets probation for casino theft

Michigan tribe awarded $700K for food distribution center

Lawsuit says rancher, manufacturer caused Oregon wildfire

Minnesota appeals court blocks key permit for PolyMet mine

Black leaders support preserving controversial mural

Wilderness advocates question Idaho Fish and Game airstrip

Signs for missing, murdered native women go up in Wyoming

Navajo weavings donated to Farmington Museum

Tribe files formal request for hearing on pipeline expansion

Ground broken for $350M casino resort in Arkansas

Health problems linger after beer sales end in Nebraska town

Woman accused of stealing money from safe reaches plea deal

Boise High School eyes changing mascot name

Bill would expand health care options for Native veterans

Nevada lake poised to become great restoration story