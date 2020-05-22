Thursday, May 21, 2020
First West Nile virus case reported in northwest NM

Donovan Quintero

WINDOW ROCK

The first case of West Nile virus has infected a San Juan County man in his 50s.

The man, according to the New Mexico Department of Health required hospitalization and is recovering.

The neuro-invasive disease is transmitted by mosquitoes and can be fatal. New Mexico has had cases of the virus every year since the first case was reported in 2003, according to NMDOH.

Symptoms of the milder form of illness, West Nile fever, can include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.

Serious symptoms of the disease can include those of the fever plus neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis.

People typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for weeks.

There are no medications or vaccines for West Nile virus infection. People 50 years of age and older and those with other health issues are at highest risk.

In 2019, 40 people became sick with the mosquito-borne disease, and 4 died.

If anyone has these symptoms and suspects West Nile, they should contact their health-care provider.

NMDOH recommends insect repellent and regularly draining standing water and scrub containers including empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, saucers under potted plants, bird baths, wading pools, and pets’ water bowls.

“At a time where all of us are focused on COVID-19, we still must remember common seasonal viruses like West Nile,” NMDOH Secretary Kathy Kunkel said. “West Nile virus can be a serious health concern anywhere in New Mexico where mosquitos are active.”


Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

