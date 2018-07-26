From all corners of the rez

Intermountain students keep bonds alive at annual reunion

WHEATFIELDS, Ariz.

Many Navajos bonded over their boarding school experience, but for the graduates of Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah, the bonds seem exceptionally strong.

For at least 29 consecutive years, students from every graduating class since 1954 have gathered, along with their spouses, children and now grandchildren, at the annual Intermountain School Reunion.

It’s a huge production, generally attended by around 400 people, with games, entertainment, dancing, raffles and the crowning of a Miss Intermountain just like they were still in school. The reunion committee takes one month off in August, the month after the reunion, and then meets once a month to plan the next one — along with various smaller get-togethers throughout the year.