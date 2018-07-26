Kirk, Ryce have history of giving bad investment advice

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation may have dodged a bullet when Remington Firearms Co. LLC recently rejected a $525 million cash offer from the tribe.

The main brokers of the deal, Navajo Nation Controller Pearline Kirk and California attorney Drew Ryce, cost the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation millions of dollars when a series of loans they advised the tribe to get into went south.

At the time, Ryce was general counsel for the tribe and Kirk was assistant general counsel, although when Ryce hired her in 2006, according to a lawsuit the tribe later filed against the two and everybody else involved in the deal, Kirk was not yet admitted to the bar and should not have been practicing law.