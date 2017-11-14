Gas leak prompts closure of police headquarters

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Police headquarters in Window Rock is closed today (Tuesday) while maintenance personnel search for a possible gas leak, Public Safety Director Jesse Delmar confirmed.

Delmar said an employee smelled natural gas Monday morning, prompting him to evacuate the building and release the employees for the rest of the day.

The police are currently operating out of the Navajo Nation fire station in Window Rock, Delmar said.

“They’re looking for the leak now and we’re hoping to be back in our building soon,” Delmar said at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

