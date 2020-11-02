Hardship Assistance application portal crashes

WINDOW ROCK

Multiple reports that the highly anticipated Hardship Assistance application portal on the controller’s office’s and the Navajo Nation’s websites had vanished flooded social media within an hour of the official opening of the portal at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

According to an 8:30 a.m. post on the Western Navajo Fair Facebook page, they received confirmation that the Navajo Hardship portal is “temporarily down” and that the link to the portal, which was “overloaded,” was promptly removed from www.nnooc.org and www.navajo-nsn.gov

“There were some issues that happened overnight with the system,” said Joshua Lavar Butler, public information officer for the controller’s office. “It went down. There was a glitch in it.”

Butler said the office is confident that the application will be accessible again by 11 a.m. this morning.

“I think that there were just so many people that applied for it that there was an overload,” said Butler.

To report your experience with Hardship application process, please contact rkrisst@navajotimes.com