Human remains found at the McKinley County Courthouse

Donovan Quintero

GALLUP

Construction work on the south side of the McKinley County Courthouse in Gallup was halted on Friday after human remains were found by a construction worker, said Captain Erin Toadlena-Pablo with the Gallup Police Department.

Construction work on the south side of the McKinley County Courthouse in Gallup was halted on Friday after human remains were found by a construction worker, said Captain Erin Toadlena-Pablo with the Gallup Police Department.

Police say what most likely are human remains, were dug up at a construction site at the McKinley Courthouse on Friday afternoon.

According to Captain Erin Toadlena-Pablo with the Gallup Police Department, they were dispatched to “human bones” found by a construction worker around 12:37 p.m. at a construction site on the south side of the county building parking lot.

Construction was halted and detectives arrived on scene to begin their investigation. Toadlena-Pablo said Richard Malone with the Office of the Medical Investigator was notified.

During the investigation, Toadlena-Pablo said they got a call from the New Mexico Historical Preservation that the human remains may be an archeological site.

Investigators halted with their investigation when the historic preservation office said it might be their jurisdiction, Toadlenaa-Pablo said. She added they were not told when they would be coming to the site to begin their investigation.

It is not known how the human remains got there, the captain said.


Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

