Job fairs set to fill multiple vacancies

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Department of Personnel Management will host five agency job fairs next week and is encouraging job seekers to attend.

“The 2021 Navajo Nation Agency Job Fairs aim to promote employment opportunities, provide departmental information, and refer submitted applications to the appropriate departments for assessment,” stated an Aug. 31 press release from the president’s office.

As of Sept. 4, a total of 268 job vacancies in a wide range of career areas and pay grades are currently listed on the DPM website, with multiple openings across Navajo Nation departments as follows:

Division of Community Development – 16

Department of Diné Education – 29

Division of Economic Development – 7

Division of General Services – 18

Division of Health – 56

Division of Human Resources – 7

Division of Natural Resources – 34

Division of Public Safety – 33

Division of Social Services – 19

Legislative Services – 8

Tax Commission – 3

Department of Justice – 8

Environmental Protection Agency – 6

Controller’s office – 8

President’s office – 16

The president’s office and Division of Human Resources Director Perphelia Fowler did not respond to a request for an explanation of why there are so many vacancies and whether the COVID-19 pandemic impacted employee recruitment and retention efforts.

The job fair schedule is as follows:

Western Agency – LeChee Chapter House, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MDT)

Northern Agency – Shiprock Chapter House, Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MDT)

Central Agency – Round Rock Chapter House, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MDT)

Eastern Agency – Coyote Canyon Chapter House, Thursday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MDT)

Fort Defiance Agency – Navajo Nation Museum, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MDT)

The general public and residents are welcome to attend and can refer to the DPM website for additional resources such as the Navajo Nation Employment Application that can be completed and brought to the job fairs along with (optional) resumes, letters of interest, and references.

Applicants are required to bring a valid state driver’s license and copies of their Certificate of Indian Blood (to receive Navajo preference), high school diploma/GED certificate, higher education transcripts, and other professional certifications, as appropriate.

Upon receipt, the DPM will verify completed applications packets and forward applications to the respective departments for assessment and scheduling of interviews.

According to DPM, the Office of Background Investigations, Department of Workforce Development, Navajo Head Start, Emergency Medical Services, and Navajo Police Department-Recruitment will be onsite to provide information and answer questions.

Printed applications and on-site copying services will also be available at each venue.

All attendees must adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols including temperature screening, wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Information and job listings: www.dpm.navajo-nsn.gov or 928-871-6330.