Kelly named executive director of election office

GALLUP

Rosita A. Kelly, from Leupp, Arizona, became the new executive director of the Navajo Election Administration on Sept. 13.

She has held many positions within the Navajo Nation. She was the chapter secretary-treasurer for Leupp. She also was an environmental engineer for Tetra Tech Inc. where she worked with Navajo chapters, communities and residents.

She also worked as a community planner for Tsídii To’ii Chapter, director for the Navajo Nation courts, personnel director for Alamo Navajo School Board, manager for Leupp Schools, and worked as a civil engineer with the Navajo Nation Department of Water Resources.

With next year being an election year, Kelly is determined to work with the staff for a smooth operation and to also serve the Navajo people.

“This office is about serving the people and making sure that everybody that’s a voter gets to vote, that’s their right,” Kelly said.

She also said that she wants the voting process for next year to go smoothly no matter what happens.

“We hope things will go smoother and we hope that all chapters get enough ballots,” Kelly said. “That’s all we can hope for is things will go smoother. I’m sure there’s areas where things will pop up but we will work through them.”

Kelly said the Navajo Election Administration is in the process of preparing for the election year, specifically to accommodate for a possible surge in voters due to an influx of people registering to vote compared to last year’s numbers.

She said the office is planning to hire temporary staff during election year to assist at the five agencies. Along with this, she is making sure there is enough ballots on hand.

“Presently, we are calculating the number of ballots to order to make sure we don’t fall short during early voting and primary and general elections,” Kelly said.

She also said the office is making sure all voters get the opportunity to vote by registering them. She also encourages anyone who is 18 or older and not registered to contact the registrars from their local chapter or to go to any of the agency offices.