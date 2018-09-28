Many Farms bus involved in accident

WINDOW ROCK

A Many Farms school bus was involved in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.

According to spokeswoman for the Navajo Nation Police Department Christina Tsosie, the bus, traveling northbound on Highway 191, was transporting 15 students when it got into an accident with a Dodge pickup truck that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Tsosie said witnesses told police the pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed as the bus had turned on its lights to indicate to oncoming traffic it was about to make a stop to drop students off. The back end of the truck struck the front end of the bus at mile post 454, which is by the Old Valley Store, south of Many Farms.

Tsosie said two people were taken to the hospital in Chinle for injuries, but did not say if the injured were students. Uninjured students on the bus were seen by emergency personnel at the scene of the accident and released to their parents.

No alcohol was involved. The accident is continuing to be investigated, she said.