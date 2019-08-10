Mosquitos in San Juan Co. test positive for West Nile Virus

WINDOW ROCK

Mosquitoes in San Juan County, New Mexico, have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

That doesn’t mean humans or animals have contracted the deadly disease, San Juan County officials said.

“There are no known cases of West Nile Virus in human or animals at this time,” said Devin Neely, public relations manager for San Juan County.

Officials attribute an increase of mosquitoes to this year’s snow runoff and monsoon rain.

Despite efforts to control the mosquito population, the weather has made it more challenging to control them, Neely said.

“There are ways to reduce exposure to mosquitoes,” he said. “Property owners can eliminate places for mosquitoes to breed and those going outside around dawn and dusk can protect themselves.”

People who are 60 years of age and older are at most risk for complications from West Nile.

There are no known treatments for West Nile Virus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that eight out of 10 people infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms. One out of five develop a fever and other symptoms. One in 150 develop a severe illness.

Symptoms include fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, numbness and paralysis.

The CDC reports that in 2018 there were 134 cases in the Four Corners states with 13 deaths. Across the country, in 2018 there were 2,647 cases and 167 deaths.

To reduce the risk, use insect repellent and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.