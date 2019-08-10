Chinle man attempts to lure 11-year-girl into his vehicle

GALLUP

Navajo police arrested a Chinle man for allegedly attempting to kidnap a young girl on Friday night in Chinle.

The man, according to police, attempted to lure an 11-year-old female into a gray Ford Expedition.

The girl told police she noticed the SUV across her home while she was playing in front of her house. The suspect drove up to the house when the mother went inside. The girl then told police the man attempted to get her into the vehicle.

Police say the man fled when he was confronted by the mother.

Police received a call at 8:55 p.m. of the incident. They located the suspect a mile east of Thunderbird Lodge on Navajo Route 7. The suspect stopped, then reversed the vehicle and rammed the police vehicle. A pursuit ensued, police added

The suspect was chased into Sawmill, which is about 30 miles east of the hotel, most of it dirt road.

Police, assisted by the Navajo Nation Rangers caught the suspect in Fort Defiance. A Taser was deployed when the man continued fighting police.

The Navajo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations office has been notified and is currently under investigation. The man’s name would not be released.

The child and mother were not harmed in the incident.

The police department’s chief, Phillip Francisco, credited the mother’s quick thinking and being able to provide police with a description helped police officers.

“The situation that occurred is disturbing and frightening for any child and parent to experience. The mother demonstrated tremendous courage in protecting her child and we are grateful that the child was not harmed or taken,” Francisco said in a statement.