Navajo Police looking for suspect in connection with auto thefts, home break-ins



WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation police apprehend five individuals linked to months of reported crimes in the Shiprock area. However, authorities are still on the lookout for one more individual: Kendale Johnson.

On Wednesday night, Navajo police officers and their partners were in pursuit of two different vehicles. Johnson is believed to have been in one of those vehicles. The pursuits ended with the occupants abandoning the vehicles resulting in a foot search of the Shiprock area where five individuals were apprehended, according to Navajo Nation Police.

“The last several months, there has been a rash of car thefts and home invasions in the Shiprock area,” Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco said in an interview with the Navajo Times. “Come to find out that it’s all kind of related so we have been trying to catch this particular gentleman who seems to be heavily involved with it.”

Francisco explained that a task force was put together to address this issue, leading to the pursuit.

During this pursuit, the suspects threw “homemade spike devices” at officers, and two police units had their tires blown out with these devices. Another police unit was rammed by one of the suspects.

The apprehension of the five individuals resulted from a collective effort by multiple agencies that assisted the Shiprock Police District. The agencies include the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office that provided aerial support, the Navajo Department of Emergency Management drone support, Farmington Police Department K-9 unit, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and state and federal partners.

“None of my officers were hurt,” Francisco said. “We are asking the public for help in locating this gentleman who is causing havoc in our community for several months now.”

In March, the Navajo Department of Correction had abruptly shut down the Shiprock Correction Facility. This closure has left it up to Navajo Nation Police with the arduous task of transporting arrestees to Kayenta or to Crownpoint jails, adding an extra two hours to one call, leaving Shiprock with less officers to patrol the community.

Francisco said this issue is widely known, and it is believed that Johnson and the other suspects have used this as an opportunity to commit the crimes they have been committing for months.

“They seem to be organized, is what we think,” Francisco said. “They’ve been watching and monitoring police activity and knew the best times to take advantage of our depleted resources, which have been even more pronounced with the closure of correction center and officers having to transport hours out of district.”

A vehicle Johnson is known to drive, a Black Chevy SUV, was abandoned and recovered last night. However, Johnson managed to elude capture and remains at large. He has known ties to the Beclabito, Hogback, Shiprock, and the Dennehotso areas. He is also known to frequent the Southeast Heights area in Shiprock.

Johnson is 31, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has brown eyes, black shaved hair, weighs 150 pounds, and has a slim build. He is Navajo and a member of the Navajo Nation. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If anyone has any information regarding Kendale Johnson or knows of his whereabouts, please call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351.