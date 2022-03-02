NM OK’s capital outlay funds for chapters

WINDOW ROCK

A $14.8 million bill to support Navajo Nation chapter capital outlay projects was approved by the New Mexico Senate and the House of Representatives in the last week of the legislative session. The bill now awaits Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s signature.

“Our partnership with New Mexico will create hundreds of new jobs while rebuilding and enhancing our infrastructure during this pandemic,” said Seth Damon, speaker of the Navajo Nation Council.

Senate Bill 212, sponsored by Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, includes hundreds of thousands of dollars for chapter infrastructure, including bathroom additions, house renovations, road and transfer station improvements, water and power lines, broadband and senior and veterans center construction.

“On behalf of our communities in the state of New Mexico, we thank the New Mexico State Legislature for supporting these much-needed projects and initiatives,” said President Jonathan Nez.

Damon said Council successfully worked with New Mexico lawmakers for the allocation of new capital outlay funds.

According to the speaker’s office, Lujan Grisham shared her appreciation of Navajo leaders for taking proactive measures to protect the health and well-being of families during the pandemic.

“As governor, my commitment to Navajo chapters is clear – there will be no cuts to capital outlay project funding,” said Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico will continue to work with the Navajo Nation to ensure all our families are protected.”

Big ticket items include $2 million for warehouse design for the Church Rock Rhino Health nitrile glove factory; $1.375 million for Navajo Preparatory School building construction and security in Farmington; $1.05 million for a Tohatchi Public Safety Complex plan and water system improvements; $850,000 for Alamo internet, water and power line and culvert replacement; $700,000 for Shiprock senior center parking lot repair and veterans center and incident command construction; $500,000 for Ramah house renovations and senior center construction; $350,000 for To’hajiilee bathroom additions; $350,000 for Newcomb chapter house roof repair and solar street lighting; and $325,000 for a Manuelito veterans building and administration building upgrade.

Delegate Pernell Halona said an estimated 30% of the Navajo people still lack access to running water and must haul water to meet their needs.

“This has become more of a public health emergency with the spread of COVID-19 to ensure our Navajo families have clean drinking water,” said Halona. “We appreciate Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for supporting our capital outlay requests that will build much needed bathroom additions for our elders and veterans.”

Overall, McKinley and San Juan county chapters received the bulk of the capital outlay funding, with $8,040,000 and $5,223,000, respectively.

“We are pleased to see funds for chapters as well as the Rhino Health glove manufacturing facility in Church Rock, which continues to create jobs for our Navajo people,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

With a $19 million investment from the Navajo Nation in 2019 and nearly $60 million from its own investors, in October 2021 Rhino Health broke ground on a second plant in Church Rock that, once up and running, will produce an estimated $1.5 billion “Navajo Nation made” nitrile medical gloves per year and hire 350 additional employees.