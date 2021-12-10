NTUA mourns passing of former general manager

FORT DEFIANCE

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority lowered its flags for four days starting Monday in honor of Malcolm “Mickey” Dalton, who passed away on Nov. 27.

Dalton was general manager of NTUA for more than 34 years, starting in 1964. He retired in 1998.

NTUA Deputy General Manager Rex Kontz worked closely with Dalton for many years.

“He had a way of making you feel comfortable around him like you’d been old friends,” Kontz said. “He extended his confidence in me as a young employee even before I had proven myself or earned it.

“He was always ready to give advice, guidance and direction in a down-to-earth and practical manner,” he said. “I am forever grateful for all that he taught me as I am sure many others are in NTUA past and present.”

“For many years, Mr. Dalton expanded the mission of NTUA, honoring the primary purpose for establishment by tribal leaders in 1959,” said NTUA General Manager Walter Haase.

“He knew the multi-utility needs of the Navajo people and did what he could to bring those needs to fulfillment,” he said. “He already set the course for progress when I arrived in 2008. Our job was to further the wonderful job that he initiated.”

In addition to his decades of leadership, Dalton and his family released grazing rights to allow NTUA to build its headquarters complex in Fort Defiance.

“NTUA always had a place in his heart and we were able to build our new home, the NTUA headquarters building,” said Haase. “This very kind, heartfelt decision will never be forgotten as we continue to do the important work on behalf of the Navajo people.”

The Dalton family said his passing was peaceful and he was surrounded by family.