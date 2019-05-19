Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead

By Krista Allen

Special to the Times

TONALEA-RED LAKE, Ariz.

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning (May 18), said Navajo Nation Police spokeswoman Christina Tsosie.

“We can confirm at this time that there was a single death,” Tsosie said in a statement to the Navajo Times. “No officers were harmed in this incident.”

FBI Phoenix responded to investigate the incident, said FBI Phoenix spokeswoman Jill E. McCabe.

“One individual is deceased,” she said. “No officers were injured. This is an ongoing investigation.”

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Navajo Division of Public Safety, according to Tsosie.



