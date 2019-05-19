Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead

Posted by | May 19, 2019 | |

By Krista Allen
Special to the Times

TONALEA-RED LAKE, Ariz.

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning (May 18), said Navajo Nation Police spokeswoman Christina Tsosie.

“We can confirm at this time that there was a single death,” Tsosie said in a statement to the Navajo Times. “No officers were harmed in this incident.”

FBI Phoenix responded to investigate the incident, said FBI Phoenix spokeswoman Jill E. McCabe.

“One individual is deceased,” she said. “No officers were injured. This is an ongoing investigation.”

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Navajo Division of Public Safety, according to Tsosie.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

43.0 F (6.1 C)
Dewpoint: 27.0 F (-2.8 C)
Humidity: 53%
Wind: South at 4.6 MPH (4 KT)
Pressure: 29.98

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Warren building unlikely connection with black female voters

New Mexico awards funding to schools to extend learning time

Havasupai secures license to retain, expand internet access

Monmouth County dump neighborhood's picture-perfect past

Court rejects Navajo Nation's lawsuit over police shooting

Rails to trails: A few ideas to enhance the experience

1

Sanders releases video opposing Nevada's Yucca Mountain

Congressional Medal of Honor museum planned in Rapid City

Plans for NFL turf field at park site dropped

Latina congressional candidate seeks north New Mexico seat

2 Oklahoma tribes to build a bison meat processing plant

Maine governor signs bill to ban Native American mascots

Class wants Native American youths to learn rich heritage

Nonprofits using community solar to help veterans, families

2 Oklahoma tribes to build a bison meat processing plant

New Mexico History Museum gets interim director

Catawba Indian Nation revives festival

Arizona tribes seek injunction to halt copper mine project

Funeral service for Navajo Code Talker scheduled in Chinle