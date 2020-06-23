Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Police ask for help locate Flatrock, Ariz., children

Donovan Quintero

Courtesy Navajo Police Department
Navajo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ariel Wilson, 12, and Timika Curley, 7, who’ve been missing since Monday morning from their home in Flatrock, Arizona. Anyone with information, to call their local law enforcement agency.

WINDOW ROCK

Two children from the Chinle District have been missing since Monday morning.

A missing and endangered advisory was issued on Tuesday for Ariel Wilson, 12, and Timika Curley, 7, who were last seen at the their residence in Flatrock, Arizona, which is located in the Nazlini area, south of Chinle.

Wilson was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue pants, and white Nike shoes. She is 5’5”, 130 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

Curley was last seen wearing a pink tank top, purple pants, and black shoes. She is 3’6”, 67 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police did not say if the girls are related.

Police say their footprints were seen along Navajo Route 27. Police didn’t say which direction the tracks went.

According to Google maps, Nazlini is 11.4 miles south of Flatrock and Chinle is 11.1 miles to the north. The community is surrounded by desert while to the east it becomes rugged, filled with canyons and mountains.

Information about the children has been entered into the National Crime Information Center, or NCIC.

Anyone with information about Wilson and Curley are asked to call the Navajo Police’s Chinle District at 928-674-2111 or 928-674-2112, or their local law enforcement agency.


Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

