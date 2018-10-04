Police asking for info in woman’s death

WINDOW ROCK

The Flagstaff Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the death of a woman.

According to Sgt. Cory Runge, the body of Vanessa Lee was found by a citizen on the evening of Sept. 30 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the Rio De Flag near 101 East Butler Avenue.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, Runge said.

Police are asking anyone with information of Lee’s whereabouts between Sept. 25 and Sept. 30 and to contact Detective Knott at 928-679-6111.