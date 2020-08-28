Police renew search for missing woman

CHINLE

More than a year after she went missing, Navajo Nation Police and the FBI are still searching for Jamie Lynette Yazzie.

They recently had her missing person poster translated into Navajo.

Yazzie, 32, was last seen in Piñon, Arizona on June 30, 2019. She is 32 years old, 5 feet five inches, 230 pounds. Her hair is black and her eyes are brown.

Click here for a link to her poster in the Navajo language or English: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/jamie-lynette-yazzie

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the Phoenix Office of the FBI at (623) 466-1999, the Chinle Police Department at (928) 674-2111, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.



