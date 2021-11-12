Police Report | 2 sets of hikers rescued in 2 days; Missing: Roger Charley

Navajo Co. Sheriff’s report – Oct. 24 to 30

HOLBROOK – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from Sunday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 30.

• On Oct. 24, deputies checked a vehicle that appeared to be stuck. The driver, Leonard Schmallie, 36, of Winslow, was arrested and booked for a felony warrant.

• On Oct. 24, deputies responded to a report of an assault in Joseph City. After an investigation, Lamarr Anthony Geneeha, 46, of Joseph City was arrested and booked for assault/domestic violence.

• On Oct. 24, in Holbrook deputies checked a report of an inmate who damaged jail property. Kelvin Whitehurst, 39, of Antioch, Tennessee, was rebooked and charged with destruction to a public jail.

• On Oct. 26, a disorderly conduct call in Lakeside resulted in Tomas Joseph Lee Calbreath, 37, of Lakeside, arrested and booked for disorderly conduct/fighting and resisting arrest.

• On Oct. 28, deputies checked a report of a domestic violence call in Winslow. With the help of the Winslow Police Department, Orin James Poley, 24, of Hotevilla, was arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic violence and assault/domestic violence.

• On Oct. 28, deputies responded to a domestic violence in progress call. Amanda Prince, 38, of Lakeside, was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct/domestic violence and criminal damage/domestic violence.

• On Oct. 30, at Love’s Truckstop in Joseph City, Penelope Jenks, 30, of California, was arrested and booked for shoplifting.

• On Oct. 30, a call about a vehicle moving erratically led to a traffic stop on State Route 77 at the U.S. 180 junction. After a DUI investigation, Aaron Lee Tilden, 30, of St. Michaels, was arrested and booked for DUI-related charges.

• On Oct. 30, during a welfare check in Show Low, Lisa Lowry, 42, of Show Low, was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant.

2 sets of hikers rescued in 2 days

KAFF News

FLAGSTAFF – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Search and Rescue teams had a busy weekend, rescuing two sets of hikers on back-to-back days.

A couple hiking Cathedral Rock in Sedona on Saturday called for help after losing sight of the path after dark. In less than two hours, Verde Search and Rescue were able to help them return to their vehicle safely.

The next day, two men were hiking West Clear Creek when one man felt weak and dehydrated. The 65-year-old was left by his friend, who continued the hike up the north rim to get phone service and help.

Verde Search and Rescue rescued the 65-year-old and returned him to his vehicle with his anxiously-waiting friend.

It’s important to remember that it gets much darker and cooler after the sun goes down, especially in high desert areas. Always bring a flashlight, extra food, water, and proper clothing when hiking.

Missing: Roger Charley

KAYENTA – Roger Charley, 61, is missing and was last seen on Aug. 16 in Chlchinbeto, Arizona.

He is a medium build, stands 5-2, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black/gray hair. He was wearing a beige-colored shirt with blue jeans.

He is originally from Old Valley Store between Chinle and Many Farms, Arizona. He is known to hitchhike to the Chinel Basha’s area.

Anyone with any information about Roger Charley is urged to call the Navajo Police’s Kayenta District at 928-697-5600.