Prop 10 losing with 650 ballots uncounted

Cindy Yurth

BOULDER, Colo.

With about 20 percent of the votes as yet uncounted, a controversial referendum to change San Juan County, Utah’s form of government appears to be losing.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, 1,735 people had voted against forming a committee to study alternative forms of government and 1,614 had voted for it, according to the San Juan Record (an employee at the county clerk’s office refused to give the unofficial results over the phone and referred this reporter to the local newspaper).

“When I left last night, there were still about 650 ballots sitting in the clerk’s office waiting to be counted,” Record editor Bill Boyle said.

San Juan County’s two Navajo commissioners, Kenneth Maryboy and Willie Grayeyes, had opposed the initiative, saying it was an obvious attempt to dilute the power of the county’s first majority-Navajo commission.

Blanding Mayor Joe Lyman, one of those who had circulated the petition to get the referendum on the ballot, said that wasn’t his intent and he was merely trying to institute a more representative form of government for the county.

In a telephone interview Wednesday, Lyman said he wouldn’t press the issue again if the referendum fails.

“The voice of the people is paramount, and if the people don’t want to investigate other forms of government, then that’s it,” he said. “What concerns me is that if it goes the other way, the other side has stated they would initiate a lawsuit. I believe these matters should be decided democratically, not in the courts.”

Neither Maryboy nor James Adakai, chairman of the Democratic Party for San Juan County, returned messages seeking comment.


